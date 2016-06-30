June 30 OPTeam SA :

* On June 30 signs a deal with Luxembourg-based Innova AF II S.a r.l. fund (Innova) for sale of c. 75 percent of E-Platnosci for 112.5 million zlotys ($28.2 million)

* Currently owns about 25 pct of E-Platnosci

($1 = 3.9847 zlotys)