BRIEF-Hindustan Media Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 464.3 million rupees versus profit 445 million rupees year ago
June 30 OPTeam SA :
* On June 30 signs a deal with Luxembourg-based Innova AF II S.a r.l. fund (Innova) for sale of c. 75 percent of E-Platnosci for 112.5 million zlotys ($28.2 million)
* Currently owns about 25 pct of E-Platnosci
* Informed about a preliminary agreement on June 22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9847 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.