June 30 Harvest Natural Resources Inc
* Harvest Natural Resources announces agreement to sell
interests in Venezuela
* CT Energy will acquire HNR Energia's 51% interest in
Harvest-Vinccler Dutch Holding B.V.
* At closing of deal, Harvest will repay all remaining
outstanding debt held by CT Energy in excess of $30 million
cancelled at closing
* Going forward, Harvest's primary asset would be its oil
and gas interests in Gabon and cash
* Availability of financing is not a condition to
transaction
* CT Energy or affiliate will deliver to co $80 million
cash, $12 million 6-month 11% note payable by CT Energy or such
affiliate
* Expects to issue additional debt to CT Energy of $2
million a month between now and closing
* After giving effect to transaction, harvest would cease to
have a presence in Venezuela
* Harvest will also continue to seek opportunities to sell
its Gabon assets
