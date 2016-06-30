June 30 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* Bristol-Myers squibb and psioxus therapeutics announce
immuno-oncology clinical collaboration to evaluate the
combination of opdivo and enadenotucirev
* Myers Squibb co says under terms of this agreement,
bristol-myers squibb will make a one-time upfront payment of $10
million to psioxus
* Says Psioxus will be responsible for conducting phase 1
study with patient recruitment expected to start in q3 of 2016
* Bristol-Myers squibb will have a time-limited right of
exclusive negotiation for commercial rights to enadenotucirev
* Myers - both Co's also investigating other immune system
pathways in treatment of cancer including ctla-4, cd-137, kir,
slamf7, pd-1, gitr, csf1r, ido and lag-3
* Myers Squibb - Co's will work exclusively with each other
on anti-pd-1/pd-l1 antagonist antibody and enadenotucirev
combination regimens
