* Bristol-Myers squibb and psioxus therapeutics announce immuno-oncology clinical collaboration to evaluate the combination of opdivo and enadenotucirev

* Myers Squibb co says under terms of this agreement, bristol-myers squibb will make a one-time upfront payment of $10 million to psioxus

* Myers Squibb Co - bristol-myers squibb will make a one-time upfront payment of $10 million to psioxus, and parties will share development costs

* Says Psioxus will be responsible for conducting phase 1 study with patient recruitment expected to start in q3 of 2016

* Bristol-Myers squibb will have a time-limited right of exclusive negotiation for commercial rights to enadenotucirev

* Myers - both Co's also investigating other immune system pathways in treatment of cancer including ctla-4, cd-137, kir, slamf7, pd-1, gitr, csf1r, ido and lag-3

* Myers Squibb - Co's will work exclusively with each other on anti-pd-1/pd-l1 antagonist antibody and enadenotucirev combination regimens