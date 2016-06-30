June 30 Fibrocell Science
* Says it determined on on June 29 to wind-down azficel-T
operations at its Exton, PA facility and reduce workforce that
supports such operations
* In connection with this reduction, 24 positions are being
eliminated, primarily in areas of manufacturing and quality
operations
* Time termination costs ranging from about $0.3 to $0.4
million
* Says termination costs will be paid in third and fourth
quarters of 2016
* Co also expects to incur other cash expenditures in Q3 &
Q4 of 2016 related to wind-down of its azficel-T operations but
cannot estimate them at this time
* Says determined that its intangible assets, which
represent R&D assets related to co's primary study on azficel-T,
had become fully impaired
* Accordingly, a non-cash impairment charge of about $3.9
million will be recorded for quarter ended June 30, 2016
