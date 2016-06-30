June 30 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada announces closing conditions satisfied for
acquisition of Columbia pipeline group
* Says Transcanada reinstates common share issuance from
treasury under dividend reinvestment plan
* Transcanada says board has approved issuance of common
shares from treasury at a two per cent discount under
Transcanada's dividend reinvestment plan
* Says amounts reinvested will be utilized to assist in
funding company's $25 billion near-term growth program
* Says has a bridge-term loan credit facility in place for
up to US$6.9 billion with a syndicate of lenders for a period of
24 months
