BRIEF-Fitch says Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
* Fitch: Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
June 30 Fitch On U.S. Mortgage Servicers
* Brexit Means More Pain For U.S. Mortgage Servicers
* Not All U.S. Residential Mortgage Servicers Will Be Impacted Equally By Brexit
* Mortgage Servicer Right-Holding Entities With Interest Rate Sensitive Portfolios Would Likely Feel Brexit Effects Source text for Eikon:
* Fitch: Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
* Announces resignation of Ziad El Chaar as managing director and executive board member of co Source:(http://bit.ly/2rhlttV) Further company coverage: