BRIEF-Hindustan Media Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 464.3 million rupees versus profit 445 million rupees year ago
June 30 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Says is open to strategic alliances and inorganic growth opportunities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 464.3 million rupees versus profit 445 million rupees year ago
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.