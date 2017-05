June 30 Mic AG :

* FY 2015 net income up by 11.8 pct year on year to 1.42 million euros ($1.58 million)

* FY sum of sales and other income at 5.08 million euros (previous year: 6.38 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9009 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)