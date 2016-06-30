Shares of Apple supplier AAAC Technologies suspended -HKEx
HONG KONG, May 18 Trading in shares of acoustic parts maker AAC Technologies was suspended on Thursday, after they slid as much as 11 percent, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
June 30 Mls Multimedia SA :
* To repurchase up to 5 percent of own shares within 24 months Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 18 Telecoms group Altice said it would challenge accusations by the European Commission that it had taken control of PT Portugal before winning approval for the acquisition from the European Union antitrust regulator in 2015.