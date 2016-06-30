BRIEF-Xinxiang Chemical Fiber to invest 887.3 mln yuan in new chemical fibre project
* Says board approves to invest 887.3 million yuan ($128.71 million) in new chemical fibre project
June 30 Art New Media SA :
* Slawomir Dudzinski resigns as the company's CEO
* Andrzej Wysocki to act as the company temporary CEO for 3 months Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase 2.24 percent stake of shares for up to 2.9 billion yen in total, on May 18