June 30 IPIC GMTN Ltd :

* 2015 net loss for the year was $2.6 billion compared to a profit of $1.5 billion in 2014.

* Says revenue for 2015 fell by 30 pct compared to 2014 to reach $35.8 billion

* Says profit after-tax before impairment losses was us $3.3 billion in 2015 compared to $2.3 billion in 2014.

* Due to declining crude oil price, asset valuation in exploration & production segments were negatively impacted; record pre-tax impairment losses of $5.2 billion on its oil & gas assets

* Made a provision for payments that may be called under its guarantees of the 1MDB Energy (Langat) notes and the 1MDB energy notes

* Provision for 1MDB guarantees in 2015 of $3.5 billion