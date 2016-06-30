June 30 IPIC GMTN Ltd :
* 2015 net loss for the year was $2.6 billion compared to a
profit of $1.5 billion in 2014.
* Says revenue for 2015 fell by 30 pct compared to 2014 to
reach $35.8 billion
* Says profit after-tax before impairment losses was us $3.3
billion in 2015 compared to $2.3 billion in 2014.
* Due to declining crude oil price, asset valuation in
exploration & production segments were negatively impacted;
record pre-tax impairment losses of $5.2 billion on its oil &
gas assets
* Made a provision for payments that may be called under its
guarantees of the 1MDB Energy (Langat) notes and the 1MDB energy
notes
* Provision for 1MDB guarantees in 2015 of $3.5 billion
