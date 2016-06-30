BRIEF-Altice to contest EU's objections to Portugal deal
* EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS ISSUED TODAY A STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS INFORMING ALTICE OF THE OBJECTIONS RAISED REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PT PORTUGAL
June 30 United Internet Ag
* Says decides to buy back treasury shares again
* Says up to 5,000,000 company shares (corresponding to approx. 2.44% of capital stock) are to be bought back Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Ideal Group SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvtWcp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)