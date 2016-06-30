BRIEF- United Urban Investment to sell trust beneficial rights of property for 4.10 bln yen
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
June 30 Coima Res SpA SIIQ :
* Completes acquisition of 3 buildings with surface of over 61,000 square meters for 200 million euros ($220.68 million)
* Signs lease agreement with Vodafone Group effective until January 31, 2027 for of 13.8 million euros per year
* The contract with Vodafone Group will have automatic renewal for an additional 6-year period
* Has concluded an agreement, via its Torre Parts and Components business unit, to acquire Top Class Automotive Ltd