June 30 Coima Res SpA SIIQ :

* Completes acquisition of 3 buildings with surface of over 61,000 square meters for 200 million euros ($220.68 million)

* Signs lease agreement with Vodafone Group effective until January 31, 2027 for of 13.8 million euros per year

* The contract with Vodafone Group will have automatic renewal for an additional 6-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)