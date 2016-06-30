BRIEF-Altice to contest EU's objections to Portugal deal
* EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS ISSUED TODAY A STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS INFORMING ALTICE OF THE OBJECTIONS RAISED REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PT PORTUGAL
June 30 NOS SGPS SA :
* Says it has issued 60 million euro ($66.3 million) floating rate notes due June 30, 2023, organized and placed by ING
* Says it has contracted two new commercial paper lines with Caixa Geral de Depositos/Caixa Banco de Investimento and Banco Santander Totta SA, totaling 20 million euros each, with maturity in June 2021
* Says with these transactions it is fully financed until the second half of 2017
May 18 Ideal Group SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016