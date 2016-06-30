June 30 S&P on EU:
* Long-Term rating on supranational institution the European
Union lowered to 'AA' on Brexit referendum; outlook stable
* Reassessed opinion of cohesion within the EU, which now
consider to be a neutral rather than positive rating factor
* Rating action stems from view that U.K. Government's
declared intention to leave the union lessens the
supranational's fiscal flexibility
* Stable outlook reflects opinion that rounded average
GDP-weighted rating on EU's budgetary contributors will
stabilize for next two years
* Revenue forecasting, long-term capital planning, and
adjustments to key financial buffers of EU will be subject to
greater uncertainty
* Lowering long-term rating on the supranational European
Union to 'AA' from 'AA+' and affirming the 'A-1+' short-term
rating
Source text (bit.ly/29cT28A)