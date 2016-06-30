BRIEF-Land Securities says Brexit lead to lower occupational demand
* Fy adjusted diluted nav per share is down marginally over year at 1,417p
June 30 Moody's:
* Council of Europe Development Bank benefits from solid asset quality and liquidity
* Strong asset performance, solid liquidity levels support Council of Europe Development Bank's ability to cope with increased demand from member countries Source text for Eikon:
* Fy adjusted diluted nav per share is down marginally over year at 1,417p
* Group continues to make good progress on second phase of its build to last transformation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: