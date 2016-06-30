June 30 Morgan Properties Trust

* Morgan Properties Trust files to withdraw IPO plans, says determined not to proceed with the offering due to market conditions - SEC filing

* Morgan Properties Trust had filed for IPO of up to $800 million in July 2011

* Morgan Properties Trust says it may undertake a subsequent private offering Source text: 1.usa.gov/298EyWx