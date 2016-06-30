BRIEF-Land Securities says Brexit lead to lower occupational demand
* Fy adjusted diluted nav per share is down marginally over year at 1,417p
June 30 Morgan Properties Trust
* Morgan Properties Trust files to withdraw IPO plans, says determined not to proceed with the offering due to market conditions - SEC filing
* Morgan Properties Trust had filed for IPO of up to $800 million in July 2011
* Morgan Properties Trust says it may undertake a subsequent private offering Source text: 1.usa.gov/298EyWx (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Group continues to make good progress on second phase of its build to last transformation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: