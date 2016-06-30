BRIEF-Marston's acquires Charles Wells brewing and beer business for 55 mln pounds
* Acquisition of charles wells brewing and beer business for £55 million
June 30 Sun International Ltd :
* Been entered into between subsidiaries of each of Sil and Minor International Public Company Limited
* SIL will dispose of its remaining minority interests in various entities to mint
* Parties have now implemented zambia disposal with SIL receiving a net consideration amount of 239.4 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
May 18 Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Thursday its full-year adjusted profit to March rose 5 percent but revenue fell 1 percent with margins on its butters, spreads and oil business hit by higher input costs during the period.