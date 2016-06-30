June 30 Sun International Ltd :

* Been entered into between subsidiaries of each of Sil and Minor International Public Company Limited

* SIL will dispose of its remaining minority interests in various entities to mint

* Parties have now implemented zambia disposal with SIL receiving a net consideration amount of 239.4 million rand