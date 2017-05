June 30 Investar Holding Corp

* Says on June 27, 2016, entered into loan agreement and related note with TIB - The Independent Bankers Bank

* Agreement provides for a $20 million revolving line of credit by the lender to the company

* Investar Holding Corp says maturity date of agreement is June 27, 2018 Source - 1.usa.gov/295d68C Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)