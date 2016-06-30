BRIEF- United Urban Investment to sell trust beneficial rights of property for 4.10 bln yen
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
June 30 AP Alternative Portfolio AG :
* Decided to reduce capital by 25 Swiss francs ($25.64)per share through a reduction of nominal share value from 70 Swiss francs to 45 Swiss francs, this corresponds to a reduction of share capital by 14,132,900 Swiss francs to 25,439,220 francs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9751 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
* Has concluded an agreement, via its Torre Parts and Components business unit, to acquire Top Class Automotive Ltd