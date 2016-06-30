BRIEF-Marston's acquires Charles Wells brewing and beer business for 55 mln pounds
* Acquisition of charles wells brewing and beer business for £55 million
June 30 Graines Voltz Sa
* H1 revenue 49.3 million euros ($54.76 million) versus eur 48.9 million year ago
* H1 current operating profit 4.7 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit group share 2.1 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY guidance
May 18 Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Thursday its full-year adjusted profit to March rose 5 percent but revenue fell 1 percent with margins on its butters, spreads and oil business hit by higher input costs during the period.