BRIEF-Altice to contest EU's objections to Portugal deal
* EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS ISSUED TODAY A STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS INFORMING ALTICE OF THE OBJECTIONS RAISED REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PT PORTUGAL
June 30 Telemasters Holdings Ltd :
* Revenue has increased by 7.55 pct from r73 495 626 to r79 048 871 in 9 months ended march 2016
* Earnings per share for 9 months ended march 2016 has reduced from 5.34 cents per share to 1.89 cents per share
* Gearing remains low with a continued cash investment of r975 347 made in fixed assets during current period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS ISSUED TODAY A STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS INFORMING ALTICE OF THE OBJECTIONS RAISED REGARDING ACQUISITION OF PT PORTUGAL
May 18 Ideal Group SA: * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qvtWcp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)