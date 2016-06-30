BRIEF- United Urban Investment to sell trust beneficial rights of property for 4.10 bln yen
* Says it will sell trust beneficial rights of property in Chiba-ken, for 4.10 billion yen, on May 24, to a Japan-based company
June 30 Mercialys SA
* Acquisition of two sites for transformation from Monoprix in the Paris region
* Investment represents a total of 69.6 million euros (including transfer tax), with an immediate yield rate of 5.6 pct
* These two sites will be extensively redeveloped and residential development projects are already being looked into
* Estimated 30 million euros of work and an IRR of around 9 pct
* Has concluded an agreement, via its Torre Parts and Components business unit, to acquire Top Class Automotive Ltd