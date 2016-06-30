BRIEF-Marston's acquires Charles Wells brewing and beer business for 55 mln pounds
* Acquisition of charles wells brewing and beer business for £55 million
June 30 L'oreal SA
* Says signs an agreement to acquire Atelier Cologne
* Financials tterms not disclosed
* Launched in 2009 by Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel, Atelier Cologne specialises in niche perfumery sold in selected retailers.
* Aelier Cologne is present in over 800 points of sale in the most prestigious stores and perfumeries in 40 countries and on e-commerce sites.
* The brand has 6 stand-alone stores, with 3 in France, 2 in the United States and 1 in Hong Kong.
May 18 Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Thursday its full-year adjusted profit to March rose 5 percent but revenue fell 1 percent with margins on its butters, spreads and oil business hit by higher input costs during the period.