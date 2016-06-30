June 30 Nuvasive Inc
* Nuvasive agrees to settle patent litigation with Medtronic
* Nuvasive and Medtronic reached agreement on terms for
settlement of previously disclosed patent infringement lawsuits
* Company and Medtronic intend to enter into a definitive
settlement agreement within 15 days
* Reached agreement on terms for withdrawal from proceedings
in United States patent and trademark office
* After settlement agreement, company will make a one-time
payment of $45 million to medtronic
* Parties will release each other from any and all
liabilities arising out of litigation
