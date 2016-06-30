June 30 Wingstop Inc :

* Declares $2.90 per share special cash dividend

* Compensation committee of board expects approving dividend equivalent reduction in strike price for certain holders of wingstop stock options

* Retirement of march 2015 debt facility will result in a non-cash write off of approximately $0.2 million in debt issuance costs

* March 2015 debt facility will result in one-time charges of approximately $1.4 million for a total of approximately $1.6 million in q3