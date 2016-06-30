June 30 Tesla Motors Inc

* Learned "NHTSA is opening a preliminary evaluation into the performance of autopilot during a recent fatal crash that occurred in a Model S"

* "Tesla informed NHTSA about the incident immediately after it occurred"

* "The vehicle was on a divided highway with autopilot engaged when a tractor trailer drove across the highway perpendicular to the Model S"

* "Neither autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied"

* Autopilot "is not perfect and still requires the driver to remain alert"