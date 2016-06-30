June 30 Tesla Motors Inc
* Learned "NHTSA is opening a preliminary evaluation into
the performance of autopilot during a recent fatal crash that
occurred in a Model S"
* "Tesla informed NHTSA about the incident immediately after
it occurred"
* "The vehicle was on a divided highway with autopilot
engaged when a tractor trailer drove across the highway
perpendicular to the Model S"
* "Neither autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side
of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake
was not applied"
* Autopilot "is not perfect and still requires the driver to
remain alert"
