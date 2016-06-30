June 30 Lennar Corp :
* Co amended credit agreement governing unsecured revolving
credit facility to increase maximum potential borrowings from
$1.6 billion to $1.8 billion
* Amendment extends maturity of class a lenders'
commitments, which are currently $1.3 billion of credit
facility, from June 2019 to June 2020
* Class B lenders' commitments, which currently are $160
million, terminate in June 2018 - sec filing
* $1.8 billion credit facility includes a $318 million
accordion feature, subject to additional commitments
Source text: 1.usa.gov/296OcWy
