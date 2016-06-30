June 30 Moody's Ratings

* Decision to de-designate ge capital as systemically important financial institution (sifi) could accelerate further erosion of GE's credit profile

* There is no real discernible benefit to GE creditors from sifi de-designation, other than some regulatory-related cost savings Source text (bit.ly/29eiGIV) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )