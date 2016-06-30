June 30 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp
* Assured guaranty municipal corp says participates in bond purchase
agreement allowing prepa to fund its full payment to bondholders on july 1
* Parties to the restructuring support agreement (rsa) also have agreed to
extend rsa to december 15, 2016
* Bondholders insured by assured guaranty will receive their full july 1,
2016 debt service payments of $41.4 million
* Assured guaranty says assured guaranty will purchase a total of $25.8
million of prepa bonds, with a 7.5% coupon, maturing on january 1 and july 1,
2020 municipal corp
