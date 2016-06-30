June 30 S&P on United States Of America:
* United states of america 'AA+/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
* Outlook remains stable, reflecting view that over next two years, positive and negative
rating factors are balanced
* Expect inherent economic and policy strengths of U.S. Will continue to offset its high
level of debt and weak political cohesion
* Expect growth of about 2% this year following 2.4% in 2015,during 2017-2018,expect real
GDP growth to average about 2.3%
* Believe U.S.'s economic performance will match or exceed that of most other advanced
economies in the coming years
* U.S.'s general government debt burden (as a share of GDP) remains twice its 2007 level
* Current account deficit was 2.6% of GDP in 2015, and we expect it to remain at about this
level over the next several years
Source text -(bit.ly/29erkHo)
(Bengaluru Newsroom)