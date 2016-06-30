June 30 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces New Acquisition Guaranteed By Snap

* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp says acquisition of 137,500 square foot industrial building located at a purchase price of $11.3 million