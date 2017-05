June 30 S&P :

* Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Bond rating lowered to 'D' from 'CC' on distressed exchange restructuring

* In our opinion, were it not for loan, PREPA would not have made payment, and that creditor loans were necessary condition for PREPA to make debt service payment

* Believe "payment/re-lending" constitutes "distressed exchange restructuring, tantamount to default under criteria" Source text - bit.ly/296LzE3 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)