BRIEF-Land Securities says Brexit lead to lower occupational demand
* Fy adjusted diluted nav per share is down marginally over year at 1,417p
June 30 Vitae Pharmaceuticals:
* On June 30, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co - SEC Filing
* Pursuant to sales agreement, co may offer shares of common stock, aggregate offering price of up to $40.0 million Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/298ZoFb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fy adjusted diluted nav per share is down marginally over year at 1,417p
* Group continues to make good progress on second phase of its build to last transformation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: