June 30 Nike Inc :

* Nike, Inc. And Phil Knight complete planned chairman succession

* Nike Inc says Phil Knight appointed chairman emeritus

* Nike Inc says Mark Parker, Nike president and CEO, to now also serve as chairman

* Also announced today that Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has been appointed lead independent director of board, effective immediately

* Phil Knight announced that he has sold his voting interests in Swoosh Llc to hold majority of his shares of Nike Class A common stock

* Phil Knight sold his voting interests in Swoosh Llc to a trust controlled by his son and Nike director, Travis Knight

* After sale of swoosh voting interests, Travis controls two of five votes on swoosh board, with remaining three votes exercised by Nike directors Mark Parker, Alan Graf, Jr., John Donahoe