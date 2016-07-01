July 1 AstraZeneca
* Enters licensing agreements with Leo Pharma in skin
diseases
* Agreement for development and commercialisation of
tralokinumab for atopic dermatitis supports sharper focus on
main therapy areas
* Also licenses European rights to Leo Pharma for
Brodalumab, a potential new medicine for psoriasis
* Leo Pharma will make upfront payment to Astrazeneca of
$115 million for rights to tralokinumab in atopic dermatitis and
any future indications
* Leo Pharma to also pay up to $1 billion in milestones and
up to mid-teen tiered percentage royalties on product sales
* Astrazeneca will retain all rights to tralokinumab in
respiratory disease and any other indications outside of
dermatology.
* Leo Pharma will gain european rights to brodalumab under
similar terms to those agreed with Valeant
