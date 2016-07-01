July 1 Atlas Mara Ltd :

* Completion of acquisition of 100 pct of Finance Bank Zambia Limited and its subsidiaries

* Deal of about $61 million in cash and 3.3 million Atlas Mara shares, not including deferred contingent consideration of up to 1.3 million Atlas Mara shares

* FBZ will be combined with Atlas Mara's Zambian subsidiary with pro forma combined assets as at Dec. 31, 2015 of approximately $567 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)