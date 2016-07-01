BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Tobin Properties AB :
* Has decided to reduce share capital by 100,000 Swedish crowns ($11,786)
* Has therefore resolved compulsory redemption of up to 1 million of its preference A shares, being half of the company's A shares outstanding
* Total consideration is 110 million Swedish crowns Source text: bit.ly/296DGh5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4846 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.