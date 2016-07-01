July 1 Tobin Properties AB :

* Has decided to reduce share capital by 100,000 Swedish crowns ($11,786)

* Has therefore resolved compulsory redemption of up to 1 million of its preference A shares, being half of the company's A shares outstanding

* Total consideration is 110 million Swedish crowns Source text: bit.ly/296DGh5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4846 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)