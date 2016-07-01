BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock.
July 1 NCC AB
* Says publishing items affecting comparability for q2 of 2016
* Says transaction costs of SEK 62 mln for dividend and listing of Bonava will not be charged to income statement, but charged directly against shareholders' equity
* Says has now decided to discontinue development and implementation of a joint HR system, which means that SEK 90 mln, pertaining to previously capitalized amounts, will be charged against NCC's earnings for Q2 of 2016
earnings will be positively impacted by an amount of SEK 118 mln in Q2, due to internal gains derived from ongoing housing production for Bonava being dessolved
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.