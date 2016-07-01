BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Tobin Properties AB :
* Acquires commercial property in Nacka
* Property is fully let
* Purchase price is 19.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.30 million), plus additional consideration once zoning plan becomes binding Source text: bit.ly/29d4UG4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4604 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.