* Announced that the final investment decision (FID) has been approved for the development of the Tangguh expansion project in the Papua Barat province of Indonesia

* Tangguh expansion project will add a third LNG process train (train 3) and 3.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of production capacity to the existing facility

* The project also includes two offshore platforms, 13 new production wells, an expanded LNG loading facility, and supporting infrastructure

* Awards for the project's key EPC contracts are expected in the third quarter of 2016 with construction to begin thereafter. Operation is expected in 2020

* Project will create 10,000 new jobs and support economic growth in Papua Barat province