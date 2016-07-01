BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Reaches new sales record
* In Q2 sold 326 homes with total value of 1.37 billion Norwegian crowns ($163.85 million) versus 210 homes with combined value of 693 million crowns year ago
* In H1 sold 606 residential units with overall value of 2.42 billion crowns
* Average price per home for quarter was 4.2 million crowns, compared with 3.3 million crowns in corresponding period of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3615 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.