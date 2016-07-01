July 1 Valneva SE :
* Announces successful outcome of its agm; confirms its
growth strategy and financial outlook
* Confirmed its FY 2016 financial target of reaching 90
million euros to 100 million euros in revenues and coming close
to EBITDA breakeven
* Reiterated its strategy to grow revenues to around 250
million euros by 2020
* Expects to find a partner for phase III trial of its
clostridium vaccine candidate before end of year
* Expects to enter its lyme vaccine candidate in phase I in
second half of 2016
* Expects to announce proof-of-concept results for
development of a zika vaccine in coming months
* Renewed its equity line with Crédit Agricole CIB
* New equity line, which replaces a previous instrument
expired in May 2016, will enable Valneva to issue up to
5,474,633 new ordinary shares representing up to 7.33 pct of its
ordinary share capital
* Based on current share price, amount of equity that could
be raised through this equity line could reach approximately 11
million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)