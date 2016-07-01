July 1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
:
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces new licensing
arrangement for Brodalumab in Europe
* Says affiliate and Astrazeneca have amended Valeant's
license for Brodalumab
* Amendment for Brodalumab to terminate Valeant's right to
develop and commercialize Brodalumab in Europe
* Astrazeneca has entered into an agreement granting Leo
Pharma exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Brodalumab
in Europe
* Under terms of amended agreement, Valeant will continue to
hold license to develop and commercialize Brodalumab in U.S
* As consideration for termination of European rights,
Astrazeneca to pay to co an upfront payment and certain
sales-based milestone payments
* As consideration for termination of European rights, one
of pre-launch milestones payable by co to Astrazeneca under
original license reduced
