BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock.
July 1 Numis Corporation Plc :
* Alex Ham (aged 33) and Ross Mitchinson (aged 38) have been appointed as executive directors of company with immediate effect
Alex Ham (aged 33) and Ross Mitchinson (aged 38) have been appointed as executive directors of company with immediate effect

They will take up their position as joint-chief executive officers with effect from Sept. 1 2016
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.