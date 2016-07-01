BRIEF-MyState consolidates core banking system
* consolidated its banking platforms into a single, contemporary core banking system serving both mystate and rock.
July 1 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :
* In H1 a total of 870 properties for about 40.8 million euros auctioned (previous year 979 objects for 44.66 million euros), down 8.6 pct
* In summer auctions a total of 460 properties were auctioned for equivalent of around 21.4 million euros
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.