July 1 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* In H1 a total of 870 properties for about 40.8 million euros auctioned (previous year 979 objects for 44.66 million euros), down 8.6 pct

* In summer auctions a total of 460 properties were auctioned for equivalent of around 21.4 million euros