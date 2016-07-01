July 1 NewCap Holding A/S :
* Entered into conditional agreement on acquisition of Cerberus AB
* Purchase price is agreed to 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.72 million)
* Possible additional amount payable at the end of 2020 of up to 172 million crowns
depending on fulfillment of different performance requirements
* Acquisition, once carried out, to affect 2016 EBTDA negatively with about 10 million
crowns excluding transaction costs
* Transaction is conditional upon approval from Finansinspektionen in Sweden and other
public authorities
* Completion expected by Nov. 10
Source text: bit.ly/29fWvlG
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.4676 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)