BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
July 1 Gran Tierra Energy Inc :
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces strategic US$525 million acquisition of Petrolatina Energy Ltd. in Colombia
* Deal expected to be funded through combination of co's current cash balance, new $130 million debt facility, and a private placement
* Says acquisition has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Gran Tierra
* Under terms, all remaining shares of Petrolatina are acquired pursuant to provisions of articles of association of co upon closing
* Consideration for deal to consist of initial payment of $500 million at closing, and a deferred payment of $25 million prior to december 31, 2016
* In connection with deal, Gran Tierra has agreed to issue up to 57.8 million subscription receipts priced at $3.00 per subscription receipt
* Entered into commitment letter with Scotiabank, its lead lender, to provide up to $130 million in bridge financing to fund portion of deal
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.