BRIEF-GLG Corp signs agreement to acquire factory in Malaysia
* Agreement to acquire garment manufacturing factory in Malaysia
July 1 Competition and Markets Authority:
* UK's CMA has told car hire websites it expects them to make changes so motorists are shown the true cost of hiring a car before they rent
* UK's CMA - sent letter to car hire websites asking for consumers to be provided with easy-to-access information in 7 key areas
* UK'S CMA - will review the rental providers' compliance with these changes at the end of the summer
* Discloseable Transaction Acquisition Of ADP Holdings and Ozfarm and connected transaction provision of shareholder Loan Facility