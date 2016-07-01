BRIEF-Taro reports qtrly EPS $2.05
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola announced sale of four utility scale projects in uk
* Says sold four operational, Photovoltaic assets in England to Equitix Fund IV
* Sale was transacted in GBP and ahead of completion, Renesola entered into hedging transactions to protect project value in U.S. dollars.
* Renesola ltd says "we remain confident to generate profits and cash flow for remainder of 2016 and 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's biotech drug for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, the two companies said on Monday.